Arizona prisons to resume in-person inmate visits mid-June

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting Saturday, June 19, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry will resume in-person visitation at prisons statewide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitations will be limited to three people per inmate, according to a news release from ADCRR. In-person lawyer visits will also begin the same day.

The department will begin a phased return for inmate work programs the week of Sunday, June 6, the release stated.

