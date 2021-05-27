Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona prisons to resume in-person inmate visits mid-June

File photo of ADCRR COVID inmate vaccines
File photo of ADCRR COVID inmate vaccines
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting Saturday, June 19, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry will resume in-person visitation at prisons statewide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitations will be limited to three people per inmate, according to a news release from ADCRR. In-person lawyer visits will also begin the same day.

The department will begin a phased return for inmate work programs the week of Sunday, June 6, the release stated.

For more information about ADCRR reopening efforts, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
UPDATE: Investigators identify tractor-trailer driver killed by police in Nogales pursuit
This new eegee's, located at 4765 S. Landing Center Dr., features a eegee-only window and a...
eegee’s opens new location on Tucson’s south side
Firefighters say two people were taken to the hospital after this fire at an apartment near...
UPDATE: Three taken to hospital after south-side apartment fire
INCREASED WATER RATES TOWN HALL
Tucson Water proposes increased water rates for some customers
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Official: Shooter said he hated work years before killing 9 in Calif.
File photo.
Part of Arizona’s COVID-19 relief will go to several mental health organizations
In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions...
`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident
A veteran is shown at the Military Officers Association of America's biannual job fair in...
Vet touts Arizona efforts to help veterans get jobs, despite COVID-19