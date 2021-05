TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen from the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron are conducting controlled explosive operations today from 2:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Officials say detonations may be heard in the local community.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.