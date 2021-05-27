Driver killed in Nogales police pursuit had criminal history in Arkansas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The semi-truck driver killed by police following a pursuit in southern Arizona had a criminal history in Arkansas.

Authorities said Glen Ray Cockrum Jr., 39, was driving an 18-wheeler when he was shot multiple times following a pursuit in Arizona Monday, May 24.

Cockrum allegedly ran from authorities in Rio Rico before he was stopped in Nogales. Officers from the Nogales Police Department and deputies from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office fired more than 30 times in an attempt to stop Cockrum.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the agency is handling the criminal investigation and will not comment on the shooting. The NPD and SCSO have yet to comment on the ongoing investigation.

According to KTLO, Cockrum was arrested in 2018 after allegedly stealing his father’s 18-wheeler. It happened in Mountain Home, Arkansas, which is located in the north-central part of the state.

Cockrum’s last known address was Clinton, which is about 80 miles south of Mountain Home.

KTLO said Cockrum asked to use his father’s truck to jump-start his own rig, but ended up leaving in his father’s truck. He received a little more than a year of probation after pleading guilty to theft and disorderly conduct.

