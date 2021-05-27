Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Driver killed in Nogales police pursuit had criminal history in Arkansas

Authorities said Glen Ray Cockrum Jr., 39, was driving an 18-wheeler when he was shot multiple...
Authorities said Glen Ray Cockrum Jr., 39, was driving an 18-wheeler when he was shot multiple times following a pursuit in Arizona Monday, May 24.(Source: Baxter County County Detention Center)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The semi-truck driver killed by police following a pursuit in southern Arizona had a criminal history in Arkansas.

UPDATE: Investigators identify tractor-trailer driver killed by police in Nogales pursuit

Authorities said Glen Ray Cockrum Jr., 39, was driving an 18-wheeler when he was shot multiple times following a pursuit in Arizona Monday, May 24.

Cockrum allegedly ran from authorities in Rio Rico before he was stopped in Nogales. Officers from the Nogales Police Department and deputies from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office fired more than 30 times in an attempt to stop Cockrum.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the agency is handling the criminal investigation and will not comment on the shooting. The NPD and SCSO have yet to comment on the ongoing investigation.

According to KTLO, Cockrum was arrested in 2018 after allegedly stealing his father’s 18-wheeler. It happened in Mountain Home, Arkansas, which is located in the north-central part of the state.

Cockrum’s last known address was Clinton, which is about 80 miles south of Mountain Home.

KTLO said Cockrum asked to use his father’s truck to jump-start his own rig, but ended up leaving in his father’s truck. He received a little more than a year of probation after pleading guilty to theft and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
UPDATE: Investigators identify tractor-trailer driver killed by police in Nogales pursuit
This new eegee's, located at 4765 S. Landing Center Dr., features a eegee-only window and a...
eegee’s opens new location on Tucson’s south side
Firefighters say two people were taken to the hospital after this fire at an apartment near...
UPDATE: Three taken to hospital after south-side apartment fire
INCREASED WATER RATES TOWN HALL
Tucson Water proposes increased water rates for some customers
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

Davis-Monthan conducts controlled explosive operations
The lightning-sparked Boggy Creek Fire started Sunday, May 23, 2021. Since then, it's burned...
Two wildfires burn thousands of acres in eastern Arizona
FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
Biden to GOP: ‘Don’t get in the way’ of infrastructure plan
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Official: Shooter said he hated work years before killing 9 in Calif.