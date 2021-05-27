Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Average temperatures to end our May!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be our warmest days this week with highs hovering right around 100F. Wind will also increase slightly by this weekend. Be mindful of our fire threat across southern Arizona! SE Arizona is under stage 2 fire restrictions and the rest of the state is under stage 1 restriction.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

