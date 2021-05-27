FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up for your holiday weekend
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s likely that triple digits will return for your Friday and Saturday. Wind speeds will also nudge up this weekend, mainly along the International border east of Tucson. Remember: fire restrictions are in place for Southern Arizona.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
