FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up for your holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s likely that triple digits will return for your Friday and Saturday. Wind speeds will also nudge up this weekend, mainly along the International border east of Tucson. Remember: fire restrictions are in place for Southern Arizona.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

