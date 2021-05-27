Advertise
Multiple agencies respond to hiker rescue near Black Mountain

Rescuers used a haul line from the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter to lift the stranded hiker to safety near Black Mountain on Thursday, May 27.(Drexel Heights Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A hiker in distress was rescued near Black Mountain southwest of Tucson on Thursday, May 27.

According to a post from the Drexel Heights Fire District, after the stranded hiker was located in the desert, rescuers used a haul line from the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter to move the hiker to medical crews, who then took the hiker to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Rescuers used a haul line from the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter to lift the stranded hiker to safety near Black Mountain on Thursday, May 27.(Drexel Heights Fire District)

The hiker’s condition was not released.

The operation, which began just before 1 a.m. took a little more than five hours to complete.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

