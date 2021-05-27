Part of Arizona’s COVID-19 relief will go to several mental health organizations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday announced the state will set aside $550,000 to 13 mental health organizations across Arizona.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Relief Fund and will help address “youth and teen after-school programs, suicide prevention, adult mental health recovery, behavioral health therapy and more,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Organizations receiving funding include:

Arizona Behavioral Health Corporation



Black Family & Children’s Services



Horses Help



Hunkapi



ICAN



Our Place Clubhouse



Native Americans For Community Action



National Alliance on Mental Health Arizona



Mentally Ill Kids in Distress



Reigning Grace



Teen Lifeline



Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT)



West Yavapai Guidance Clinic

