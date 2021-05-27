Advertise
Part of Arizona’s COVID-19 relief will go to several mental health organizations

File photo.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday announced the state will set aside $550,000 to 13 mental health organizations across Arizona.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Relief Fund and will help address “youth and teen after-school programs, suicide prevention, adult mental health recovery, behavioral health therapy and more,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Organizations receiving funding include:

  • Arizona Behavioral Health Corporation
  • Black Family & Children’s Services
  • Horses Help
  • Hunkapi
  • ICAN
  • Our Place Clubhouse
  • Native Americans For Community Action
  • National Alliance on Mental Health Arizona
  • Mentally Ill Kids in Distress
  • Reigning Grace
  • Teen Lifeline
  • Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT)
  • West Yavapai Guidance Clinic

