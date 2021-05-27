Part of Arizona’s COVID-19 relief will go to several mental health organizations
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday announced the state will set aside $550,000 to 13 mental health organizations across Arizona.
The money comes from the Coronavirus Relief Fund and will help address “youth and teen after-school programs, suicide prevention, adult mental health recovery, behavioral health therapy and more,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Organizations receiving funding include:
- Arizona Behavioral Health Corporation
- Black Family & Children’s Services
- Horses Help
- Hunkapi
- ICAN
- Our Place Clubhouse
- Native Americans For Community Action
- National Alliance on Mental Health Arizona
- Mentally Ill Kids in Distress
- Reigning Grace
- Teen Lifeline
- Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT)
- West Yavapai Guidance Clinic
