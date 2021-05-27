Plasma donations drop during pandemic, donation centers play catch-up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A staggering drop in plasma donations for the first time in years is leaving many concerned about the supply of life-saving therapies for patients.

The CSL Plasma donation center on Ina and Thornydale had several donors Wednesday, however, there were still many empty chairs. Xavier Rosales just started donating plasma after turning 18.

“I go every day that I can, so every three days I go,” Rosales said.

Donation centers are in high need of more people like him. Recent data from the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) shows nearly a 20 percent decline in plasma donations from 2019 to 2020.

“The critical need for these therapies is such we really want to bring in more donors in the coming days and months,” said Dr. Toby Simon, the senior medical director for CSL Plasma.

“There has been a rebound since the beginning of the pandemic, we are still not back where we were pre-pandemic days,” said Amy Efantis, president and CEO of PPTA.

Plasma donation sites have started new rates and paying more for donations, which can be a big incentive for some like Rosales, in addition to the idea of helping to save someone’s life.

“I do it because I can make a few bucks here and there,” he said. “I do love my sneakers. I do love my hats, so I put some money towards those, and then I do it for the cause.”

The decline is concerning, as the U.S. provides about three-fourths of the world’s plasma. There are likely several pandemic-related reasons for the drop—like childcare, transportation, general fear, stimulus money and more. Another main reason was the border closures prevented many who would come up from Mexico to donate. The US is one of a handful of countries that pays donors.

“Certainly, there have been declines because the borders have been closed,” said Efantis.

“If the therapies are not available, you have the rationing at the hospital and clinic level, which is what we want to avoid,” said Simon.

The FDA reduced the quarantine time for plasma back in April 2020 to help get supply out faster, but still, the need is great. According to reports from Reuters, the American Red Cross’s supply of plasma dropped more than 70 percent during the pandemic.

“The demand for life-saving medicines developed from plasma continues to grow worldwide. Plasma donations have been lower than usual during the pandemic and the need for plasma is more urgent than ever. The plasma received at BioLife is processed into a wide variety of life-saving therapies for people around the world with rare, life-threatening diseases, such as immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia and hereditary angioedema. Plasma cannot be produced in a lab which means donors are essential to helping people get the medicine they need,” said Alicia Highlander, BioLife communications lead.

