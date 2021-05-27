Retired Marana Police Department K-9 laid to rest at 15-years-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Police Department reports Fany, a retired police K-9 was put to rest yesterday afternoon.

Fany worked for the Marana Police Department as a dual purpose patrol and narcotics trained dog from 2008 to 2016. She was retired to Officer Bianculli and spent the last five years enjoying retirement.

Fany was 15-years-old and was laid to rest with the Bianculli family, Retired K-9 handler Officer Derfus, and current Marana PD handlers, Officer Barton and Officer Mosher by her side.

