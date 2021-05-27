Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Retired Marana Police Department K-9 laid to rest at 15-years-old

Retired Marana Police Department K-9, Fany
Retired Marana Police Department K-9, Fany(Marana Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Police Department reports Fany, a retired police K-9 was put to rest yesterday afternoon.

Fany worked for the Marana Police Department as a dual purpose patrol and narcotics trained dog from 2008 to 2016. She was retired to Officer Bianculli and spent the last five years enjoying retirement.

Fany was 15-years-old and was laid to rest with the Bianculli family, Retired K-9 handler Officer Derfus, and current Marana PD handlers, Officer Barton and Officer Mosher by her side.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
UPDATE: Investigators identify tractor-trailer driver killed by police in Nogales pursuit
This new eegee's, located at 4765 S. Landing Center Dr., features a eegee-only window and a...
eegee’s opens new location on Tucson’s south side
Firefighters say two people were taken to the hospital after this fire at an apartment near...
UPDATE: Three taken to hospital after south-side apartment fire
INCREASED WATER RATES TOWN HALL
Tucson Water proposes increased water rates for some customers
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

File photo.
Three-vehicle crash blocks parts of roadway on Tucson’s northeast side
Governor Ducey announces $550,000 from AZ coronavirus relief fund to support mental health organizations
Davis-Monthan conducts controlled explosive operations
Suspect in Nogales chase identified
Driver killed in Nogales police pursuit had criminal history in Arkansas