Services scheduled for fallen Nogales police officer

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Memorial services for a fallen Nogales police officer have been planned for next week.

A visitation for Jeremy Brinton will take place at Nogales High School, 1905 N. Apache Boulevard, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, also at the school.

Brinton died after being hit by a car May 20 while directing traffic.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

