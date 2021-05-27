Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Services scheduled for fallen Nogales police officer

The Nogales Police Department said Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle May 20.
The Nogales Police Department said Jeremy Brinton died after getting hit by a vehicle May 20.(Nogales Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Memorial services for a fallen Nogales police officer have been planned for next week.

A visitation for Jeremy Brinton will take place at Nogales High School, 1905 N. Apache Boulevard, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, also at the school.

Brinton died after being hit by a car May 20 while directing traffic.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
UPDATE: Investigators identify tractor-trailer driver killed by police in Nogales pursuit
This new eegee's, located at 4765 S. Landing Center Dr., features a eegee-only window and a...
eegee’s opens new location on Tucson’s south side
Firefighters say two people were taken to the hospital after this fire at an apartment near...
UPDATE: Three taken to hospital after south-side apartment fire
INCREASED WATER RATES TOWN HALL
Tucson Water proposes increased water rates for some customers
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

"Hip Historian" Marshall Shore walks through the Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary & Cemetery in...
‘Hip Historian’ makes impact on Arizona’s transgender history
Memorial Day travel expected to rebound in AZ and the U.S.
Memorial Day travel expected to rebound in AZ and the U.S.
A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
UPDATE: Investigators identify tractor-trailer driver killed by police in Nogales pursuit
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona