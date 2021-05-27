Advertise
Sycamore Canyon Fire burns southeast of Sells

The Sycamore Canyon Fire is burning 15 miles southeast of Sells, Ariz. Since it sparked Sunday,...
The Sycamore Canyon Fire is burning 15 miles southeast of Sells, Ariz. Since it sparked Sunday, May 23, 2021, it has burned 1,043 acres as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.(Source: screen shot of fire map from inciweb.nwcg.gov)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Sycamore Canyon Fire burning 15 miles southeast of Sells.

The fire sparked Sunday, May 23, 2021, and has since burned 1,043 acres with no containment as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

