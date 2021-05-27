Sycamore Canyon Fire burns southeast of Sells

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Sycamore Canyon Fire burning 15 miles southeast of Sells.

The fire sparked Sunday, May 23, 2021, and has since burned 1,043 acres with no containment as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

