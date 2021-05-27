Advertise
Two wildfires burn thousands of acres in eastern Arizona

The lightning-sparked Boggy Creek Fire started Sunday, May 23, 2021. Since then, it's burned...
The lightning-sparked Boggy Creek Fire started Sunday, May 23, 2021. Since then, it's burned thousands of acres in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.(Source: Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 200 people are fighting two different fires burning in eastern Arizona just a few miles apart.

The McDonald Tank Fire is burning 25 miles southeast of Whiteriver on Fort Apache land. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, this fire has burned 1,561 acres with no containment, according to a news release from the White Mountain Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team.

Since the fire sparked Sunday, May 23, the cause is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, crews in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest are working on the Boggy Creek Fire, which also started Sunday 15 miles southeast of Alpine. Since then, the lightning-sparked fire has scorched 3,000 acres with 35 percent containment, as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

For more information about wildfires burning in Arizona and across the country, click here.

