Vaccinated people can mostly enjoy Memorial Day as normal for the first time since the pandemic

By Bud Foster
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in a year, it appears fully vaccinated people will have some freedoms during the Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re certainly not back to business as usual yet but I believe this is the beginning of the end,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, a COVID-19 modeler and health director at the University of Arizona.

So much so he’s cutting his COVID workload from 90% down to 20% in the coming weeks.

“So I’m traveling again,” he said. “I’m going to continue to liberalize my behaviors over the summer.”

But he will do so with some hesitancy which is not unusual right now.

“There is probably a great deal of diversity in attitudes and opinions about where we are right now and I have to say I’m somewhere in the middle,” he said. “I’m still a bit nervous about going back to normal right now.”

But for the vaccinated this holiday, there will be freedoms not seen in more than a year.

““Vaccinated individuals are largely protected with 90% efficacy or more from the virus and can engage in activities that previously would have been unthinkable,” he said.

Like having a barbeque with family and friends in a park or traveling across country to see family again, if they’re vaccinated.

“This doesn’t mean unvaccinated individuals are safe to do as they please,” he said. “The risk is really going to be with unvaccinated individuals.”

There is still some community spread just about equal to what the state and county were experiencing last summer so the pandemic continues for those who have not had their shots.

“Because there’s still a large enough amount of transmission that it’s very possible or probable that they’re going to encounter someone whose infected and could be able to transmit the virus,” he said.

"There is a certain amount of awkwardness but I feel safe

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

