Apartment fire displaces 3 residents

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the 2500 block of North Dodge...
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard on Friday, May 28, because they were already at the scene for a medical call.(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people are receiving assistance from the Red Cross after being displaced by an apartment fire in midtown on Friday morning, May 28.

According to a tweet from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire broke out at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard, near Grant Road.

A fire engine crew was at the scene for a medical call when the alarm rang and was able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread.

Firefighters credit a working smoke alarm with alerting the residents in time to allow them to escape safely.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

