Apartment fire displaces 3 residents
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people are receiving assistance from the Red Cross after being displaced by an apartment fire in midtown on Friday morning, May 28.
According to a tweet from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire broke out at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard, near Grant Road.
A fire engine crew was at the scene for a medical call when the alarm rang and was able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread.
Firefighters credit a working smoke alarm with alerting the residents in time to allow them to escape safely.
