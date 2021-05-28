Apartment fire displaces 3 residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people are receiving assistance from the Red Cross after being displaced by an apartment fire in midtown on Friday morning, May 28.

APARTMENT FIRE🔥 #TucsonFire units responded to the 2500 block of N Dodge Blvd early this morning for an apartment on fire. Engine 5 was already in the complex for a medical call, and was able to quickly pull a hose line and extinguish the fire before it spread. pic.twitter.com/nwwbtNayqP — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 28, 2021

According to a tweet from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire broke out at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard, near Grant Road.

A fire engine crew was at the scene for a medical call when the alarm rang and was able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread.

Firefighters credit a working smoke alarm with alerting the residents in time to allow them to escape safely.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.