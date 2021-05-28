Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

‘Cruella’ opens summer box office as pandemic eases

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:44 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - No “101 Dalmatians” love is necessary to enjoy “Cruella,” available in theaters and to rent on Disney+ starting Friday.

This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film (or the 1996 live-action pic with Glenn Close for that matter).

Instead, this is a part punk, part camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion and gets a shot from Emma Thompson’s slightly sadistic Baroness.

The fashion

The movie is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt stuffy London.

Departments like hair and makeup and costume design work overtime to blend into the fabric of the story.

But in “Cruella,” the story itself was giving them the spotlight, so the filmmakers enlisted some of the best in the businesses in costume designer Jenny Beavan and hair and makeup designer Nadia Stacey to help reimagine a punk Cruella.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glen Ray Cockrum Jr., 39, was shot and killed by police following a pursuit in Nogales, Ariz....
Driver killed in Nogales police pursuit had criminal history in Arkansas
A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
UPDATE: Investigators identify tractor-trailer driver killed by police in Nogales pursuit
One taken to hospital following deputy-involved collision in foothills
File photo.
Three-vehicle crash blocks parts of roadway on Tucson’s northeast side
Family of man shot by police wanting answers
Family of man killed by police in Nogales asking for answers

Latest News

Mannie Ellis died while in custody in Tacoma, Wash., in 2020.
Officers charged in custody death of Washington man
Wright's career spanned five decades; he got his start at South Carolina State University in...
Samuel E. Wright, voice of Disney’s ‘Sebastian the Crab’ dies at age 72
Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020; median pay fell 2%
Poppies are seen encased in the USAA Poppy Wall of Honor on the National Mall in Washington,...
Virtual Poppy Wall of Honor returns for Memorial Day weekend
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, the headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International...
Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 orgs with phishing