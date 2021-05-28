Advertise
Fact Finders: COVID-19 booster testing

By Wendi Redman
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that testing has begun on COVID-19 booster shots, what do we know about them?

Deepta Bhattacharya is an immunobiologist at the University of Arizona. He’s following these booster shots very closely. He says testing is two-fold right now: the same shot you already got, but for a third time or something different.

”This is mainly a sort of just in case,” said Bhattacharya. “If we actually have to worry about one of these variants getting out, what is the best way to deal with it? Is it just a third shot of the same thing again? Or a third shot, this time that’s a little bit different and better matched with one of those viral variants and really that’s all they’re testing right now.”

So, that leads to the question - are we starting to see protection from the vaccines wane? He said evidence shows the efficacy is still high six to seven months after getting the shot but it’s better to have the boosters ready and be prepared. He also said boosters may be very helpful in other parts of the world where variants are running rampant.

As for reactions to the booster shot, Bhattacharya says there’s not a lot of data on that yet but so far it looks to be similar to the first doses.

