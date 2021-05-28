Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few degrees warmer for your holiday weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures rise a few degrees to around 100F on Saturday. A slight cool down moves in for Memorial day as winds pick up slightly. Things will stay dry. Remember: stage 2 fire restrictions are in place for Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, Greenlee and Pinal counties. The rest of the state is under stage 1 fire restrictions. Temperatures hove in the upper 90s to low 100s next week.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs around 100F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

