FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, warm and dry for your holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime highs will be hovering right around 100F Saturday and Sunday. Slightly cooler for Memorial Day. We could see dry thunderstorms in the higher terrain of Graham and Greenlee Counties early next week. Unfortunately, lightning will be a threat given how dry we are.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs around 100F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high around 100F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

