Historic bungalows will highlight Tucson’s culinary scene

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The vision to revitalize the Sunshine Mile in Tucson is coming to life — and it’s seven years in the making.

The Rio Nuevo District invested millions of dollars to move seven historic bungalows to make room for the Broadway widening project. Local builders were chosen to transform the bungalows and highlight Tucson’s food culture.

“I love the regional food and it’s really awesome to just see the diversity,” said Matthew Rosenberg, while eating at Boca Tacos and Tequila Thursday.

Tucson is one of 36 cities on the planet to be named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

“It’s a really rare and wonderful designation. We felt that Tucsonans didn’t fully understand it or know how to access it,” said Randi Dorman, a local builder.

Dorman and Moniqua Lane are assigned to the project and plan to use the bungalows to show off Tucson’s culinary scene.

“Every month or two we will have a different city of gastronomy chef come in and program the menu,” Dorman Lane said.

Chefs from the Tucson City of Gastronomy-certified restaurants like Boca Tacos and Tequila.

“The more there’s an exciting food scene in Tucson, the more people are going to want to be excited to be here,” said Tucsonan Ed Karlin.

Tucsonans can look forward to visiting a bar and other food-related businesses inside the bungalows. One of them will have a teaching kitchen and involve the University of Arizona to educate community members and visitors about our local cuisine.

“It’s going to be something the community is going to be benefitting from years and years to come,” said Steve Kozachik, Ward 6 City Council Member.

The builders expect the project to take about 18 months to complete.

