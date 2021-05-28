Mesa woman dead after struggle over gun with her boyfriend

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been fatally shot after a struggle over a gun with her boyfriend, according to Mesa police.

They said 30-year-old Olga Hahne was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment around 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, after officers responded to a shooting call.

Hahne was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after officers arrived.

Police said Hahne’s boyfriend - 34-year-old Michael Foster - was present at the time of the shooting.

Foster told police that he and Hahne struggled over the gun, which caused it to fire.

Police said Foster is facing a charge because he’s prohibited from possessing a firearm, but a possible charge involving Hahne’s death hasn’t been determined yet.

