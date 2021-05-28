Newborn’s body found in backpack near Phoenix hotel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Phoenix police are investigating the death of a newborn whose body was found in a backpack near a Phoenix hotel.

Officers were called to a hotel in the area of 25th and Peoria avenues at about 6:30 Friday morning. According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, officers found the backpack under some brush. Fire personnel confirmed that the baby was dead. At this point, it’s not clear how or when the infant died. That will be up to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine.

“I can’t make any assumptions on what the parent of the child is going through or why this happened,” Fortune said.

Police will start their investigation by looking for surveillance video to help them determine when the bag was left and who might have been in the area at the time. Officers also be talking to witnesses in the area and detectives will work closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Obviously the location of where the infant has been located is concerning,” Fortune said.

At this point, police are not releasing any details. “We want to make sure our detectives have the opportunity to work through the scene,” Fortune explained. She said investigators hoped to put out more information and enlist the public’s help in learning who the child is and what happened to them.

“If anybody has information related to anybody who they knew was pregnant or just recently gave birth to a child ... if they don’t see the child or something is just suspicious about that person, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS,” Fortune said. You also can call 1-800-343-TIPS, and Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).

