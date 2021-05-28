Advertise
One taken to hospital following deputy-involved collision in Foothills

(WAVE 3 News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to the hospital after a collision involving a deputy occurred in the Foothills this morning.

On May 27th, 2021, at approximately 11:15 a.m., a deputy was driving a fully marked patrol vehicle eastbound on Sunrise Dr. at Craycroft Rd. The patrol vehicle was responding to a call with lights and sirens activated. A sedan driving northbound on Craycroft Rd. entered the intersection and collided with the patrol vehicle, officials say. The patrol vehicle was then forced into a stationary vehicle stopped in the left turn lane of westbound Sunrise Dr.

The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. The roadway was closed while deputies investigated the collision.

Traffic Unit detectives have taken over the investigation, which is still ongoing, and no citations have been issued at this time.

