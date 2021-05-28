Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Sheriff: Students, adults storm classroom, attack teenager

Investigators are using surveillance video, cellphone video and witness testimony to determine...
Investigators are using surveillance video, cellphone video and witness testimony to determine exactly what happened.(Raycom)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Eight people stormed a high school classroom and attacked a 14-year-old girl in an incident thought to have stemmed from an earlier fight at a school bus stop, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, May 27, that a 16-year-old female student helped the group get inside Southern Guilford High School and led them to an upstairs classroom. The sheriff’s office described the group as six students and two adults and say they assaulted the 14-year-old student, who suffered facial injuries.

Faculty, administration and a school resource officer responded but by then the attack was over, the sheriff’s office said. The group ran away from the classroom and made it out to the parking lot, where they were stopped, according to authorities.

Capt. Brian Hall told WFMY that one adult in the group is a parent of a student at the high school.

“That was a deeply disturbing part for us,” Hall said. “You look at parents as the ones who are supposed to be giving the kid guidance as to how to handle these types of things, not encouraging it.”

Charges were still pending on Friday. Investigators are using surveillance video, cellphone video and witness testimony to determine exactly what happened.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Glen Ray Cockrum Jr., 39, was shot and killed by police following a pursuit in Nogales, Ariz....
Driver killed in Nogales police pursuit had criminal history in Arkansas
A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
UPDATE: Investigators identify tractor-trailer driver killed by police in Nogales pursuit
One taken to hospital following deputy-involved collision in foothills
File photo.
Three-vehicle crash blocks parts of roadway on Tucson’s northeast side
Family of man shot by police wanting answers
Family of man killed by police in Nogales asking for answers

Latest News

Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas said traveler behavior that threatens...
DHS says no vaccine passport plans, clarifying Mayorkas
Jay Grisamore's record-breaking mohawk requires hard work.
Minnesota man holds mohawk world record
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Ohio woman wins $1M for getting COVID-19 shot as states and cities offer vaccine incentives.
States, cities offer big COVID vaccine incentives
A newborn baby was found in a bag near 25th Avenue and Peoria on Friday morning.
Newborn’s body found in backpack near Phoenix hotel