Sierra Vista police ask for public’s help finding missing boy

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old boy who left his home early Friday morning, May 28.

The missing boy, Noah Wood, was last seen at his residence in the 200 block of North Enrico Avenue, which is on the northeast side of Sierra Vista. It’s unknown what clothing he is wearing, and it is believed that he left the residence on foot at about 6 a.m.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call dispatch at (520) 803-3551.

