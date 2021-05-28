Single-vehicle collision impacts power at north side intersection
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of N. Campbell Ave. and E. Roger Rd after they say a collision impacted the power in the area.
Officers are investigating the single-vehicle collision and ask drivers to find alternative routes.
Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.