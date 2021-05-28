Advertise
Spur fire engulfs homes in Yavapai County

Generic house fire
Generic house fire(WLOX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAGDAD, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Spur fire has burned about 200 acres in the small town of Bagdad and is taking homes with it.

Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office are evacuating people, according to KPHO.

A shelter is being set up at Hassayampa Elementary School in Wickenburg. State Routes 96 and 97 are both shut down coming into Bagdad.

The fire sparked Thursday and the cause is still under investigation. Crews on the ground and in the air, including two Very Large Airtankers, are en route to the scene.

Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.

