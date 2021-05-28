Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Sugar Skulls to have 100% crowd capacity

The Sugar Skulls open their home schedule on June 5 against the Iowa Barnstormers.
The Sugar Skulls open their home schedule on June 5 against the Iowa Barnstormers.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls announced on Friday, May 28, that they will be moving to 100% crowd capacity for all 2021 home games at Tucson Arena.

Sugar Skulls release 2021 schedule

The announcement comes one week before the June 5 home opener against the Iowa Barnstormers at 6:05 p.m.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring Sugar Skulls football back to the Tucson community at 100% capacity ahead of our home opener,” Sugar Skulls owner Cathy Guy said. “After having worked diligently with the Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Department and the Tucson Convention Center we feel strongly that we have created a safe environment for our team to return to play and welcome fans back to the Boneyard.”

Masks will be required at all Tucson Sugar Skulls home games, as is the case with all indoor crowds over 1,000 people in Pima County.

Single-ticket sales will resume on Saturday afternoon, May 29.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glen Ray Cockrum Jr., 39, was shot and killed by police following a pursuit in Nogales, Ariz....
Driver killed in Nogales police pursuit had criminal history in Arkansas
A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
UPDATE: Investigators identify tractor-trailer driver killed by police in Nogales pursuit
One taken to hospital following deputy-involved collision in foothills
File photo.
Three-vehicle crash blocks parts of roadway on Tucson’s northeast side
Family of man shot by police wanting answers
Family of man killed by police in Nogales asking for answers

Latest News

Santi Moar, who's a defender for Phoenix Rising, sends the ball into the box on a cross in...
New Phoenix Rising stadium offers better experience for fans, athletes
Mercury players entered Phoenix Suns Arena accompanied by clouds of purple and orange smoke.
Mercury fans’ excitement about in-person return dampened by news of Diana Taurasi injury
Older brother Phil Mickelson holds his brother, Tim. Four decades later, Tim was caddying for...
One for the aged: Is Mickelson’s victory at 50 sign of things to come in sports?
Members of the Los Bandidos supporters group were happy to return to celebrating Phoenix Rising...
On Mental Health Awareness night, Phoenix Rising fans welcome ability to connect with others