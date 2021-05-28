Sugar Skulls to have 100% crowd capacity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls announced on Friday, May 28, that they will be moving to 100% crowd capacity for all 2021 home games at Tucson Arena.

The announcement comes one week before the June 5 home opener against the Iowa Barnstormers at 6:05 p.m.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring Sugar Skulls football back to the Tucson community at 100% capacity ahead of our home opener,” Sugar Skulls owner Cathy Guy said. “After having worked diligently with the Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Department and the Tucson Convention Center we feel strongly that we have created a safe environment for our team to return to play and welcome fans back to the Boneyard.”

Masks will be required at all Tucson Sugar Skulls home games, as is the case with all indoor crowds over 1,000 people in Pima County.

Single-ticket sales will resume on Saturday afternoon, May 29.

