Tourism slow to recover in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s easy to take tourism for granted in Arizona because it’s always been here and is one of the biggest drivers of the local economy.

But the industry was the hardest hit during the pandemic. It lost 50% of its employees and 85% of its business travel, a bedrock of the industry.

“Leisure travel is very, very important and not to be underestimated,” said Kim Sabow, the President and CEO of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association. “But the real margin and the real contributors in regards to tax revenues come in the form of business meeting travel.”

The state set a record in 2019 when it comes to business travel and conventions but then the pandemic hit.

“They’re predicting group travel will not return to 2019 levels until 2023, possibly 2024” Sabow said.

Adding to the recovery issues is hiring back the workforce they lost.

“They left permanently for other industries that may not be as volatile,” she said. “It looks like we have lost a large portion of our workforce to other industries.”

It will take a long time for those essential workers to return for a variety of reasons, including low pay and job security.

The hospitality sector also did not receive targeted financial assistance in the first pandemic relief plan, the CARES Act which had added to its struggles.

“You see programs that have bolstered restaurants, airlines but hotels in particular have not received targeted relief,” she said.

And many of those hotels are small businesses where a family may have invested their life savings into a hotel only to find it devastated by the pandemic. A few received some form of protection, but most did not.

“They are really, really having a hard time,” she said.

It’s hoped that trend will be reversed with the American Relief Plan which will provide money to states and municipalities to repair some of the damage.

Sabow is also advocating that some of the money will be used to promote Arizona as a tourist destination as many of the neighboring states are doing.

She feels when a company is planning its corporate outings or conventions, that targeted advertising will put the state “at the top of mind.

“I am advocating to our policy makers, our decision makers to please consider investing in tourism promotion,”, which the state has so far been reluctant to do.

“I will say with the utmost confidence, this is the lifeblood of the Arizona economy,” she said.

And added for every $1 in the promotion and advertising, it yields $10 in return.

“So as a business person, I’d say that’s a pretty darn good investment,” she said.

