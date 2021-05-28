Tucson-area children can get paid to play with their dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona’s School of Anthropology is looking for 8 to 10-year-old children with pet dogs to participate in a study.

In a news release, the School of Anthropology said it had to stop visits and pause recruitment efforts during the pandemic but they are ready to ramp it back up.

“We are very excited to announce we were recently approved to continue with visits and are currently recruiting families,” the school said.

Children who are accepted into the study will play with their pet, a dog they’ve never met and toys to help researchers “learn more about human-animal interactions.”

The Arizona Canine Cognition Center and Laboratory for the Evolutionary Endocrinology of Primates are also involved.

The school said parents and children will be compensated for their time.

Anyone interested in participating, can send an email dogkidstudy@email.arizona.edu or call 520-621-2646.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.