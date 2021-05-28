Advertise
Tucson-area children can get paid to play with their dogs

University of Arizona’s School of Anthropology studying human-animal interactions
The University of Arizona’s School of Anthropology is looking for 8 to 10-year-old children with pet dogs to participate in a study.(Source: Tucson News Now)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona’s School of Anthropology is looking for 8 to 10-year-old children with pet dogs to participate in a study.

In a news release, the School of Anthropology said it had to stop visits and pause recruitment efforts during the pandemic but they are ready to ramp it back up.

“We are very excited to announce we were recently approved to continue with visits and are currently recruiting families,” the school said.

Children who are accepted into the study will play with their pet, a dog they’ve never met and toys to help researchers “learn more about human-animal interactions.”

The Arizona Canine Cognition Center and Laboratory for the Evolutionary Endocrinology of Primates are also involved.

The school said parents and children will be compensated for their time.

Anyone interested in participating, can send an email dogkidstudy@email.arizona.edu or call 520-621-2646.

