Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

WATCH: Officers rescue man from burning truck in Texas

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Austin, Texas police are recognizing two officers as heroes after they pulled a man from a burning truck moments before it exploded.

The dramatic rescue Monday was caught on bodycam video.

Officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to 911 calls about an unconscious man in a burning truck with his foot on the gas pedal near an apartment building.

Carrera is seen using a fire extinguisher on the truck as Pineda tries to wake the man up.

When that doesn’t work, they both quickly pull him out of the truck, which can be heard exploding seconds later.

Emergency medical workers then treated the man.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glen Ray Cockrum Jr., 39, was shot and killed by police following a pursuit in Nogales, Ariz....
Driver killed in Nogales police pursuit had criminal history in Arkansas
A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
UPDATE: Investigators identify tractor-trailer driver killed by police in Nogales pursuit
One taken to hospital following deputy-involved collision in foothills
File photo.
Three-vehicle crash blocks parts of roadway on Tucson’s northeast side
Family of man shot by police wanting answers
Family of man killed by police in Nogales asking for answers

Latest News

While Oklahoma seems like an unusual place for Bigfoot to be, he does have some history in the...
Crew shoots Bigfoot documentary in Okla. as state legislator offers reward for live capture
While Oklahoma seems like an unusual place for Bigfoot to be, he does have some history in the...
Crew shoots Bigfoot documentary in Okla. as state legislator offers reward for live capture
Caught on camera: A passenger punches a flight attendant in the face, knocking out two teeth.
Southwest bans woman accused of assaulting flight attendant
Caught on camera: A passenger punches a flight attendant in the face, knocking out two teeth.
Video shows flight attendant punched by passenger
Cars and trucks pack Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix in this 2018 photo. The COVID-19...
Vaccinated and restless, holiday travelers return at near-2019 levels