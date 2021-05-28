Wyatt Earp Days happening this weekend in Tombstone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 40th annual Wyatt Earp Days celebration in Tombstone is happening Memorial Day weekend.

See the “Old Wild West” come alive this weekend honoring Tombstone’s most notable and legendary lawman Wyatt Earp.

This yearly event will be full of street gunfights and entertainment. They’ll even be a Wyatt Earp look-alike contests, food, drinks and fun for all.

This event, sponsored by the Tombstone Lions Club , will feature three days of continuous action-packed street entertainment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Five re-enactment groups will be performing at different times throughout the weekend. They include the Tombstone Vigilantes, Legends of Tombstone, Arizona Gunfighters, Salt River Regulators and Superstition Mountain Regulators.

The Wyatt Earp look-alike contest will be held on Allen Street at noon Sunday. The Gila River Baggers will be holding a cornhole tournament on Saturday in the parking lot behind the Tombstone Visitor Center, 395 E. Allen Street. Sign-up is at 10 a.m. Cost is $10 for singles and $15 for doubles.

The organization is donating all proceeds from the entry fees to the Tombstone Lions Club in support of its charitable projects.

Tombstone Forward, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the town and its Old West history, has organized a performance by actor Wyatt Earp, the great-grandnephew of the historic deputy marshal.

Earp will be doing a one-man show “Wyatt Earp: A Life on the Frontier” in Schieffelin Hall at 7 p.m, Saturday. Tickets will be available at the door. The show will introduce audiences to the “real man behind the myth.”

Lions Club members will be selling T-shirts and raffling a Glock Model 38 .45 caliber pistol and an 1851 Navy Colt .44 black powder replica. Tickets are $5 each or six for $20. Drawings will be at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Street entertainment throughout the weekend is free.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/TombstoneChamberofCommerce/ or http://wyattearpdays.com/

