Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Wyatt Earp Days happening this weekend in Tombstone

The 40th annual Wyatt Earp Days celebration is set for Memorial Day weekend.
The 40th annual Wyatt Earp Days celebration is set for Memorial Day weekend.(Tombstone Chamber of Commerce)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 40th annual Wyatt Earp Days celebration in Tombstone is happening Memorial Day weekend.

See the “Old Wild West” come alive this weekend honoring Tombstone’s most notable and legendary lawman Wyatt Earp.

This yearly event will be full of street gunfights and entertainment. They’ll even be a Wyatt Earp look-alike contests, food, drinks and fun for all.

This event, sponsored by the Tombstone Lions Club, will feature three days of continuous action-packed street entertainment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Five re-enactment groups will be performing at different times throughout the weekend. They include the Tombstone Vigilantes, Legends of Tombstone, Arizona Gunfighters, Salt River Regulators and Superstition Mountain Regulators.

The Wyatt Earp look-alike contest will be held on Allen Street at noon Sunday. The Gila River Baggers will be holding a cornhole tournament on Saturday in the parking lot behind the Tombstone Visitor Center, 395 E. Allen Street. Sign-up is at 10 a.m. Cost is $10 for singles and $15 for doubles.

The organization is donating all proceeds from the entry fees to the Tombstone Lions Club in support of its charitable projects.

Tombstone Forward, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the town and its Old West history, has organized a performance by actor Wyatt Earp, the great-grandnephew of the historic deputy marshal.

Earp will be doing a one-man show “Wyatt Earp: A Life on the Frontier” in Schieffelin Hall at 7 p.m, Saturday. Tickets will be available at the door. The show will introduce audiences to the “real man behind the myth.”

Lions Club members will be selling T-shirts and raffling a Glock Model 38 .45 caliber pistol and an 1851 Navy Colt .44 black powder replica. Tickets are $5 each or six for $20. Drawings will be at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Street entertainment throughout the weekend is free.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/TombstoneChamberofCommerce/ or http://wyattearpdays.com/

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glen Ray Cockrum Jr., 39, was shot and killed by police following a pursuit in Nogales, Ariz....
Driver killed in Nogales police pursuit had criminal history in Arkansas
A police pursuit involving an 18-wheeler ended with a suspect dead after shots were fired in...
UPDATE: Investigators identify tractor-trailer driver killed by police in Nogales pursuit
Family of man shot by police wanting answers
Family of man killed by police in Nogales asking for answers
One taken to hospital following deputy-involved collision in foothills
File photo.
Three-vehicle crash blocks parts of roadway on Tucson’s northeast side

Latest News

Governor Ducey vetoes 22 bills; calls on legislature to pass a budget
The University of Arizona’s School of Anthropology is looking for 8 to 10-year-old children...
Tucson-area children can get paid to play with their dogs
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The Southern Arizona Attractions Alliance is releasing their summer Book of Fun passport the...
Southern Arizona attractions look for needed boost with marketing, holiday weekend