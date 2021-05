TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Softball team is headed to the Women’s College World Series for the 24th time after defeating Arkansas today in a game that ended 4-1.

The Wildcats will play Alabama next week in Oklahoma City.

Arizona Softball has not won the Women’s College World Series since 2007.

