CBP officers arrest man wanted for child-related sex crimes

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
HIDALGO, Texas (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended Andres Elizondo, a United States citizen from Alamo, Texas who officers say had multiple arrest warrants associated with child-related sex crimes.

“CBP Field Operations is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in locating those wanted persons with outstanding warrants, especially those allegedly involved in heinous crimes of a sexual nature with children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas.

On May 21, 2021, officers say the 50-year-old man arrived from Mexico as a pedestrian at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering Elizondo was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrants from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Elizondo was charged in October 2020 for alleged sex crimes occurring earlier that year involving an eight-year-old female child; child fondling and indecency/child sexual contact, both second-degree felonies.

A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to take custody of Elizondo and transported him to the county jail.

