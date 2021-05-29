Advertise
Eastbound I-10 reopens after hours-long closure because of crash near Marana

Eastbound I-10 traffic was detoured around a crash near Milepost 235 on Saturday, May 29.
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 was forced to detour because of a crash near Marana on Saturday morning, May 29.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash happened before 3:30 a.m. near Milepost 235.

The highway was reopened shortly after 9 a.m., but the left lane remained blocked.

During the closure, eastbound traffic was detoured off the highway at Red Rock (Milepost 226) and allowed back on the freeway at Marana (Milepost 236). Drivers were told to expect significant delays.

Westbound lanes were not affected.

