Eastbound I-10 reopens after hours-long closure because of crash near Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 was forced to detour because of a crash near Marana on Saturday morning, May 29.

Update: All eastbound traffic will be detoured off the highway at Red Rock, milepost 226 and can re-enter I-10 at Marana, milepost 236. If you decide to take the route, plan for very long delays. #aztraffic https://t.co/KmjJna96zI — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 29, 2021

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash happened before 3:30 a.m. near Milepost 235.

The highway was reopened shortly after 9 a.m., but the left lane remained blocked.

During the closure, eastbound traffic was detoured off the highway at Red Rock (Milepost 226) and allowed back on the freeway at Marana (Milepost 236). Drivers were told to expect significant delays.

Westbound lanes were not affected.

