Oro Valley to conduct nine fireworks test shots for Fourth of July

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley will conduct nine fireworks test shots on Thursday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. in preparation for July 4.

Fireworks will be launched from Naranja Park (810 W. Naranja Drive). For public safety, Naranja Park will close at 4 p.m. that day, and no spectators will be allowed inside the park.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Town of Oro Valley will not be holding an in-person July 4th event this year; however, the community will still celebrate with a grand fireworks show that will be visible from several areas. Since spectators will not be allowed inside the park on July 4, the Town ordered larger shells (fireworks) so the show could be enjoyed from a greater distance.

Important note to residents near Naranja Park: We understand that some individuals and/or pets may be sensitive to loud noises such as fireworks. If this applies to your household, you may want to consider making alternative plans at another location on June 3 (8:30-8:45 p.m.) and on July 4 (9-9:30 p.m.)

Additional information on the July 4 fireworks show will be released in the coming weeks.

