Rock on: live music returns to the Old Pueblo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -After a year that’s seemed entirely off key, bands are back on stage. As local establishments welcome musicians, it feels like pre-pandemic life has returned.

Performers Matt and Nick Kwilosz of “Alien Atmosphere” are excited to rock on.

Friday night, the identical twins played in front of a live audience for the first time since March 12th, 2020. They for opened for “The Black Moods” at The Rock.

“It’s almost like 2020 didn’t even happen, it’s such a bizarre experience,” Nick said.

The two had to take part time jobs to make ends meet.

Members of The Black Moods were more fortunate. They were able to continue doing what they love, even though they went from booking about 200 shows a year to none.

“We moved our studio to the Ozarks, which is where I am from,” said Josh Kennedy, the lead singer and guitarist. “We just stayed there and made a record.”

“And then we started selling wine; our own wine, and doing online merchandise,” said Chico Diaz, the drummer.

“Our fans were great because they knew we were struggling,” said Josh. “Our record label was also great!”

For The Black Moods, nothing beats being on stage.

“It’s amazing because everyone is glad to be back out,” Josh said as he did a happy dance.

Alien Atmosphere says music is the best medicine for the soul.

“A good melody can save a life, but a great song can save the world,” said Nick. “I really believe that.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.