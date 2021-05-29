Rural Metro Fire helps 5-year-old gain consciousness back after near-drowning incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Firefighters helped a 5-year-old gain consciousness back after responding to a call for a drowning this evening.

At 6 p.m., Rural Metro Firefighters responded to the area of Sunrise and Kolb.

Crews found a 5-year-old motionless in a swimming pool. Parents and witnesses pulled the child out of the water and immediately started CPR until the child started breathing and regained consciousness.

Paramedics transported the child immediately to a nearby hospital conscious and breathing.

As of now, there is no word on the current condition of the child.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.