Rural Metro Fire helps 5-year-old gain consciousness back after near-drowning incident

(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Firefighters helped a 5-year-old gain consciousness back after responding to a call for a drowning this evening.

At 6 p.m., Rural Metro Firefighters responded to the area of Sunrise and Kolb.

Crews found a 5-year-old motionless in a swimming pool. Parents and witnesses pulled the child out of the water and immediately started CPR until the child started breathing and regained consciousness.

Paramedics transported the child immediately to a nearby hospital conscious and breathing.

As of now, there is no word on the current condition of the child.

