Wildcats crush Razorbacks, move to one win from College World Series

Dejah Mulipola, Sharlize Palacios lead way with three RBIs each for Arizona
Arizona beat Arkansas in the opener of the best-of-three Super Regional.
Arizona beat Arkansas in the opener of the best-of-three Super Regional.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats are on their way back to the top of the college softball world.

Following a 10-4 victory over Arkansas, Arizona is one win from a return trip to the College World Series.

Friday afternoon, the Wildcats jumped out in front early and cruised to an easy win in the opener of the best-of-three Super Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Dejah Mulipola and Sharlize Palacios Arizona with three RBIs and two hits each. Mulipola walked twice and scored thrice. Jessie Harper and Malia Martinez added two RBIs each for the Wildcats.

Hanah Bowen went seven innings and gave up four runs on four hits. She struck out eight and walked one.

Hannah Gammill paced Arkansas with two RBIs and a run.

The teams will play again at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2. If the Wildcats win, they will advance to the College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Game 3, which will only be necessary if Arizona loses Saturday, is set for 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.

Arizona has won eight national titles, second only to UCLA’s 12. The Wildcats captured crowns in 1991, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2006 and 2007.

Arizona made it to the CWS in 2019, but was eliminated in the second round while the 2020 tourney was canceled due to the pandemic.

Arkansas has never made it to the CWS and is in the postseason tournament for only the 10th time.

Arizona and Arkansas played only once before Friday’s matchup. In 2003, Arizona crushed Bama 9-1 in five innings.

