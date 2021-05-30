Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Air Force Academy-bound Alabama teen donates his hair to kids battling cancer

By Wade Smith
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Kieran Moise gave back in a big way this Memorial Day Weekend.

On Saturday at Straight to Ale Brewery in Huntsville in front of family and friends, Kieran cut his 19-inch-long afro with the goal of donating the hair for use in wigs for children battling cancer.

Kieran grew his hair for years to be able to reach this level of donation.

“I just don’t like haircuts and I haven’t gotten a real one for maybe six years,” said Moise at Saturday’s event.

[ WATCH VIDEO FROM THE HAIR DONATION HERE ]

Kieran’s mom Kelly said he knew it was time to make the donation after getting the acceptance call from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“I’m going into the military and I didn’t want to just cut it off and drop it on the floor. I wanted to give back because there are lots of people that need help,” said Kieran.

He was inspired to get involved after losing a friend to cancer in 8th grade. That was when he saw the good St. Jude’s Hospital did for children.

On his St. Jude’s donation page, Kieran already raised over $19,000.

Visit the page here for more information or to give to the cause.

Kieran is a recent graduate of New Century Technology High School in Huntsville and will head to the Air Force Academy this fall.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound I-10 traffic was detoured around a crash near Milepost 235 on Saturday, May 29.
Eastbound I-10 reopens after hours-long closure because of crash near Marana
UPDATE: I-19 southbound reopens near Tubac
(Source: File)
Oro Valley to conduct 9 fireworks test shots for Fourth of July
They say it was the remains of a San Antonio woman, who was reported missing in 2017. (Source:...
Severed head found 3 years ago in La. identified
Arizona beat Arkansas in the opener of the best-of-three Super Regional.
Wildcats crush Razorbacks, move to one win from College World Series

Latest News

Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 623 new cases of COVID-19; 17,628 total deaths
PCSD responds to armed barricaded situation on north side
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Police: 2 dead, 20+ injured in Florida banquet hall shooting
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Judge: Blame in Italy cable car deaths rests with technician