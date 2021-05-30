Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Border agents discover nine individuals concealed inside utility cargo box compartment

(WAVE 3 News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KOLD News 13) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents prevented a man from smuggling a group of 10 undocumented individuals Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., when a man driving a white 2006 Ford F-350 utility vehicle and his passenger approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. During an immigration inspection of the driver and the passenger, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the rear of the vehicle and referred them to secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection, agents checked the utility cargo box located in the rear of the vehicle and discovered nine undocumented individuals locked inside, with no safety restraints, limited ventilation, and no way to free themselves from the inside. Agents safely removed all the individuals, conducted welfare checks, and determined that no one required any medical attention.

Agents concluded that the front passenger was an undocumented individual. All 11 individuals, including the driver, were transported to El Centro Sector Centralized Processing Center for further processing. The suspected smuggler, a 21-year-old man, who is a United States citizen, faces smuggling charges. The remaining 10 undocumented individuals, all adults from Mexico, are being processed for removal under Title 42.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glen Ray Cockrum Jr., 39, was shot and killed by police following a pursuit in Nogales, Ariz....
Driver killed in Nogales police pursuit had criminal history in Arkansas
Family of man shot by police wanting answers
Family of man killed by police in Nogales asking for answers
Eastbound I-10 traffic was detoured around a crash near Milepost 235 on Saturday, May 29.
Eastbound I-10 reopens after hours-long closure because of crash near Marana
UPDATE: I-19 southbound reopens near Tubac
Noah Hood
UPDATE: Sierra Vista boy found safe

Latest News

University of Arizona softball.
Arizona softball advances to College World Series
Generic house fire
UPDATE: Spur Fire 75% contained after burning homes in Yavapai County
CBP officers arrest man wanted for child-related sex crimes
CBP officers arrest man wanted for child-related sex crimes
AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers