FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Toasty Memorial Day before rain chances move in!

(Source: Tucson News Now)
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures dropping slightly as we head into Memorial Day. A cut off low looks to form over Baja California next week. This could bring in some moisture resulting in small chances for showers and thunderstorms. It will still be dry at the surface, so rain totals won’t be big (if any), but we could see lightning which would increase our fire danger.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper-90s. 10% chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

