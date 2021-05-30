Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Toasty Memorial Day before rain chances move in!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday Morning, May 28th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday Morning, May 28th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures dropping slightly as we head into Memorial Day. A cut off low looks to form over Baja California next week. This could bring in some moisture resulting in small chances for showers and thunderstorms. It will still be dry at the surface, so rain totals won’t be big (if any), but we could see lightning which would increase our fire danger.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. 10% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. 10% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. 10% chance of rain.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glen Ray Cockrum Jr., 39, was shot and killed by police following a pursuit in Nogales, Ariz....
Driver killed in Nogales police pursuit had criminal history in Arkansas
Family of man shot by police wanting answers
Family of man killed by police in Nogales asking for answers
Eastbound I-10 traffic was detoured around a crash near Milepost 235 on Saturday, May 29.
Eastbound I-10 reopens after hours-long closure because of crash near Marana
UPDATE: I-19 southbound reopens near Tubac
Noah Hood
UPDATE: Sierra Vista boy found safe

Latest News

Generic house fire
UPDATE: Spur Fire 75% contained after burning homes in Yavapai County
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, warm and dry for your holiday weekend
TEP FORECAST May, 28, 2021
TEP FORECAST May, 28, 2021
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, May 28
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, May 28