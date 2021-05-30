McDonald Tank Fire burns over 3,000 acres near Whiteriver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The McDonald Tank Fire has burned 3,576 acres 25 miles southeast of Whiteriver, Arizona after it sparked on May 23.

The fire is 31% contained with 164 personnel. There are 4 type 6 Engines, 1 type 3 Engine, 3 Interagency Hotshot Crews, 1 type 2 Crew, 1 type 2 Initial Attack Crew, 5 Water Tenders, 1 type 1 Helicopter, 1 type 3 Helicopter, 2 Dozers, and other miscellaneous incident management overhead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Yesterday firefighters utilized an Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) drone as a critical recon tool to assess hazards, look for heat signatures and to identify any threats to control lines. With control lines holding, crews were able to begin mopping up to further strengthen containment efforts. Today firefighters will mop up and begin rehab work where it is safe and appropriate to do so. The primary objective is to keep the fire on the north side of the Black River, south of Y40 road, east of 57A road and west of 40K road. Fireline construction and suppression efforts have been successful in keeping the fire from spreading into the steep and rugged Black River drainage.

The Fort Apache Indian Reservation has enacted stage 2 fire restrictions, prohibiting all campfires from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The San Carlos Apache Tribe initiated modified stage 2 fire restrictions, prohibiting all campfires from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To ensure the safety for both firefighters and the public, the junction at Y70/Y30, the Y40/Y70 junction, and everything south of Maverick and Tonto Lake is temporarily closed. The Malay Gap Management Unit on the San Carlos Apache reservation is closed.

Smoke may be visible along U.S. 260 and 60 and in nearby communities to the north and north-east. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.

The McDonald Tank fire area includes important lands to the White Mountain Apache people. Firefighters are working to protect the Ten O’ Diamonds Ranch House, the Paddy Creek Ranch, commercial timberlands, critical watersheds, riparian areas, rangelands, and recreation and wilderness areas.

