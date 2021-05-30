Advertise
Pima County Health Department introduces vaccine incentives

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong step forward in the fight against COVID-19. Today, the Pima County Health Department gave out lottery scratcher tickets to the first 100 people over 21 who got their first dose of the vaccine at the FEMA site at Westgate Shopping Center.

“I think it’s a great incentive and I’m really happy to see that people are picking up on the incentives to get vaccinated,” Cecilia Nguyen, volunteer coordinator for Pima County Health Department says.

This is the first time the county health department is offering any kind of incentive to get people vaccinated, and it appears to be working.

“Today, we’ve seen a pickup of individuals coming in to get vaccinated. So that’s really exciting,” Nguyen says

With the new incentives the Pima County Health Department’s offering, you’ll be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine card and you’ll even have the possibility of getting a lottery scratcher ticket. These tickets have a one in four chance of winning some cash and maybe even the $10,00 jackpot.

Many people getting their vaccines today said the possibility of winning that grand prize was what brought them out to get vaccinated.

“Yeah, right here is what got me motivated. I woke up early and got my girlfriend to come over here. I thought it was going to be something bigger, but hey, who knows? We’ll see when we scratch it at home what we get here. You know, see what we get,” says Luis Torrez.

James Winstead also received his first dose of the vaccine today. He says, “That was part of the incentive for me to come to this location. I had originally planned to go to Walgreens.”

This FEMA site offered Pfizer, Moderna, and the johnson and johnson vaccine. Some people who were overjoyed to be vaccinated, and the lottery ticket was just an added bonus.

“Yes, it’s a great day! Yes, and it’s sunny out here. It’s just the cherry on top,” Stephanie Sanchez says.

On Monday, the health department is giving out another 100 lottery tickets. It will be at Pima Community College’s Desert Vista campus. The site opens at 10 a.m., and remember, the lottery tickets are first-come, first-serve.

