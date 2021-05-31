Arizona baseball named No. 5 seed as NCAA Regionals are announced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats baseball team will host an NCAA Baseball Championships Regional as a national No. 5 seed.

The tournament will be played at Hi Corbett Field Friday, June 4 to June 7 (if necessary). Each regional features four teams playing in a double-elimination format.

The Wildcats will play Grand Canyon University Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. The teams split two games during the regular season.

Also in the regional are UC-Santa Barbara and Oklahoma State.

The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

