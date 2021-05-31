Advertise
Arizona baseball named No. 5 seed as NCAA Regionals are announced

The Arizona Wildcats will host Grand Canyon, UC-Santa Barbara and Oklahoma State in the Tucson Regional.(Simon Asher (custom credit) | Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats baseball team will host an NCAA Baseball Championships Regional as a national No. 5 seed.

Ticket information

The tournament will be played at Hi Corbett Field Friday, June 4 to June 7 (if necessary). Each regional features four teams playing in a double-elimination format.

The Wildcats will play Grand Canyon University Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. The teams split two games during the regular season.

Also in the regional are UC-Santa Barbara and Oklahoma State.

The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

