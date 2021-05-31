Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures with daily “storm” chances for the first week of June.

KOLD First Alert afternoon forecast Wednesday, April 29
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cut off low looks to form over Baja California this week. This could tap into some moisture resulting in small chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. It will still be dry at the surface, so rain totals won’t be big (if any), but we could see lightning which would increase our fire danger. Southeastern Arizona is currently under stage 2 fire restrictions and the rest of the state is under stage 1 fire restrictions.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a high near 100F. 20% chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a high near 100F. 10% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

