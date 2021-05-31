Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: warm temperatures with daily “storm” chances!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures dropping slightly as we head into Memorial Day. A cut off low looks to form over Baja California next week. This could bring in some moisture resulting in small chances for showers and thunderstorms. It will still be dry at the surface, so rain totals won’t be big (if any), but we could see lightning which would increase our fire danger. Southeastern Arizona is currently under stage 2 fire restrictions and the rest of the state is under stage 1 fire restrictions.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of rain.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high around 100 degrees.

