Juvenile facing charges in Yavapai County golf course fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 11-year-old boy is facing multiple felony charges after a fire caused more than $30,000 worth of damage at a defunct golf course near Camp Verde, according to authorities.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said Copper Canyon and U.S. Forest Service fire crews on May 22 responded to a fire at the old Beaver Creek Golf Course in Lake Montezuma northeast of Camp Verde.

They said crews contained the fire, but two vacant structures were burned.

Witnesses reported seeing three boys playing with aerosol cans and a lighter before the fire started.

Sheriff’s officials told The Arizona Republic that an investigation showed the 11-year-old boy intentionally started the fire and the two other boys tried to stop him and put out the fire before it grew.

They said the 11-year-old is facing three felony charges for arson of a structure, criminal damage, endangerment plus a misdemeanor for reckless burning.

The name of the boy wasn’t being released because he’s a juvenile.

