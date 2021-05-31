Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police give all-clear after overnight lockdown incident in Sierra Vista

Police in Sierra Vista say the threat to the public has ended.
Police in Sierra Vista say the threat to the public has ended.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police have given the all-clear for residents near the area of Seventh Street north of Fry Boulevard on Monday morning, May 31.

Officials say there is no current threat to the public.

Update: The SVPD has declared all is clear as of now. Sierra Vista Police Department is advising of a law enforcement...

Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Sunday, May 30, 2021

They originally advised people in a Facebook post late on Sunday night to seek shelter and stay indoors.

Officials cited a threat to the public but did not give any additional details.

KOLD News 13 has reached out to SVPD for more information and will update you when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD responds to crash into Round 1 at Park Place Mall
PCSD responds to armed barricade situation on northwest side
Eastbound I-10 traffic was detoured around a crash near Milepost 235 on Saturday, May 29.
Eastbound I-10 reopens after hours-long closure because of crash near Marana
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Bands back on stage at The Rock
Rock on: live music returns to the Old Pueblo

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions
The rise in remote has also lead to a bigger pool for the workforce. Everyone can now compete...
Future of the workplace could mean more flexibility and work from home
VACCINE INCENTIVES
Pima County Health Department introduces vaccine incentives
Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field through the first turn on the start of the...
Good company: Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time