Police give all-clear after overnight lockdown incident in Sierra Vista

SIERA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police have given the all-clear for residents near the area of Seventh Street north of Fry Boulevard on Monday morning, May 31.

Officials say there is no current threat to the public.

Update: The SVPD has declared all is clear as of now. Sierra Vista Police Department is advising of a law enforcement... Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Sunday, May 30, 2021

They originally advised people in a Facebook post late on Sunday night to seek shelter and stay indoors.

Officials cited a threat to the public but did not give any additional details.

KOLD News 13 has reached out to SVPD for more information and will update you when more information is available.

