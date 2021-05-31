UPDATE: DPS investigating shots fired at vehicles on SR-83
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have closed State Route 83 south of I-10 to investigate reports of shots fired at vehicles on Monday morning, May 31.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the shots were reported near Milepost 55.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between I-10 and Sahuarita Road.
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
No additional information was immediately available.
