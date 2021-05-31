Advertise
UPDATE: DPS investigating shots fired at vehicles on SR-83

SR-83 was closed because of police activity south of I-10 and north of Sahuarita Road on Monday...
SR-83 was closed because of a police investigation on Monday morning, May 31.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have closed State Route 83 south of I-10 to investigate reports of shots fired at vehicles on Monday morning, May 31.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the shots were reported near Milepost 55.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between I-10 and Sahuarita Road.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.

