UPDATE: DPS investigating shots fired at vehicles on SR-83

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have closed State Route 83 south of I-10 to investigate reports of shots fired at vehicles on Monday morning, May 31.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the shots were reported near Milepost 55.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between I-10 and Sahuarita Road.

*TUCSON AREA CLOSURE ALERT, please share*



SR 83 east of #Tucson is closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS between I-10 and E. Sahuarita Road for a police incident.



SR 83 east of #Tucson is closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS between I-10 and E. Sahuarita Road for a police incident.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.

